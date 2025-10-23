London Stock Exchange Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) has shared an update.

In its Q3 2025 trading update, London Stock Exchange Group PLC reported strong growth across all business lines, raising its EBITDA margin guidance and announcing an additional £1 billion share buyback. The company is advancing its strategic initiatives by launching innovative products and strengthening partnerships, particularly in AI and data integration, to position itself as a leader in the financial services sector. A significant transaction involving a 20% stake acquisition in its Post Trade Solutions by leading banks is expected to enhance margins and earnings, while partnerships with Microsoft and other tech firms are set to drive further growth and innovation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSEG) stock is a Buy with a £122.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on London Stock Exchange stock, see the GB:LSEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Neutral.

The London Stock Exchange’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, which is the most significant factor. However, bearish technical indicators and a high P/E ratio weigh down the score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:LSEG stock, click here.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including data and analytics, risk intelligence, and market infrastructure. The company is focused on leveraging AI and trusted data to enhance financial services, partnering with major technology firms like Microsoft and Databricks to expand its market reach.

Average Trading Volume: 1,674,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £44.69B

For detailed information about LSEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue