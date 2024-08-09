London Stock Exchange Director Linked Firm Trades Shares

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group PLC has disclosed a transaction involving York Holdings II Limited, a company associated with Director Martin Brand. The transaction included the settlement of call options and the sale of ordinary shares, with significant volumes traded at specified prices. All transactions were executed outside of a trading venue on August 8, 2024.

