London City Equities Reports Capital Gains and AGM Voting Results

London City Equities Ltd ( (AU:LCE) ) has provided an announcement.

London City Equities Ltd reported at its 2025 Annual General Meeting that the company’s investment portfolio has increased its cash and liquid asset levels, resulting in capital gains of $5.6 million. The company is also engaged in ongoing litigation against Excelsior Capital Limited. Additionally, all resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. P.E.J. Murray as a director, were passed during the meeting.

More about London City Equities Ltd

London City Equities Ltd operates within the investment industry, focusing on managing an investment portfolio with a significant portion in cash and liquid assets. The company is involved in litigation efforts and conducts research on potential investments that align with its stringent criteria.

Average Trading Volume: 2,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.61M

