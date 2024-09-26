London City Equities Embraces Strong Governance

London City Equities Ltd (AU:LCE) has released an update.

London City Equities Ltd has fully complied with the corporate governance recommendations by the ASX Corporate Governance Council for the financial year ended 30 June 2024. The company has disclosed the relevant details in its annual report, specifically from pages 8 to 11, with additional disclosures on page 36. This adherence to governance practices reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its management and oversight structures.

