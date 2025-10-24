London City Equities Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

London City Equities Ltd ( (AU:LCE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

London City Equities Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving David G Butel. The change was due to a dividend reinvestment plan, resulting in an increase of 321,730 fully paid ordinary shares held indirectly through Imperial Pacific Limited. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and could impact its market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value.

London City Equities Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on equity investments and related financial services. The company is involved in managing investment portfolios and providing financial advisory services, catering to a diverse range of stakeholders in the financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.61M

