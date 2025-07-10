London BTC Company Raises £1.5 Million to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vinanz Limited ( (GB:BTC) ) has issued an announcement.

London BTC Company Limited has successfully raised £1.5 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares, which will support its efforts to expand its Bitcoin treasury. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, increasing the company’s total issued share capital to 347,413,515 shares. This capital raise aligns with the company’s long-term commitment to Bitcoin and enhances its market presence.

London BTC Company Limited is a Bitcoin treasury company listed on the London Stock Exchange and trades in the USA on the US OTCQB. The company focuses on building a strategic Bitcoin holding by acquiring Bitcoin as a treasury and currency management tool, and through its own Bitcoin mining operations in North America, with facilities in the USA and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 2,183,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £46.99M

