Loncor Gold Announces Promising Drilling Results at Adumbi

An update from Loncor Gold ( (TSE:LN) ) is now available.

On July 29, 2025, Loncor Gold Inc. announced encouraging results from its deep drilling program at the Adumbi deposit, revealing multiple gold intersections. The results from borehole LADD030 included significant gold grades, indicating promising mineralization below the existing pit shell. This development could enhance Loncor’s resource base and strengthen its position in the gold exploration industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LN) stock is a Buy with a C$1.57 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LN is a Underperform.

Loncor Gold’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability, characterized by no revenue, rising losses, and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows some potential for positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains poor with a negative P/E ratio. Notable corporate events highlight future growth potential but do not offset current financial challenges.

More about Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company has over two decades of experience operating in the DRC and is primarily focused on the Imbo Project, where the Adumbi deposit holds significant mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 339,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$114.2M

