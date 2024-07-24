Loma Negra’s Indirect Parent in Acquisition Talks

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has released an update.

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A., an Argentine cement company, has announced that its indirect controlling shareholder, InterCement, is in an exclusive agreement until July 31, 2024, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional for a potential sale of InterCement’s shares. The agreement may extend automatically to August 12, 2024, if negotiations are ongoing, but no binding commitment has been made yet. The company promises to maintain transparency and keep the market updated on developments.

