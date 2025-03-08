Loma Negra’s 2024 Earnings: Profit Surge Amid Revenue Decline

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ( (LOMA) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima presented to its investors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is Argentina’s leading cement producer, operating in the construction materials sector with a focus on cement, masonry, aggregates, concrete, and lime products. The company is known for its vertically integrated operations and extensive limestone reserves.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Loma Negra reported a challenging year marked by a significant decrease in net revenues, which fell by 23.9% year-over-year to Ps. 699,179 million. Despite this, the company achieved a notable increase in net profit, which surged by 628.8% to Ps. 153,627 million, largely due to improved financial results.

Key financial metrics highlighted a 17.2% year-over-year decrease in consolidated adjusted EBITDA, reaching Ps. 180,987 million, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 211 basis points to 25.9%. The cement segment, although facing reduced demand, showed resilience with a narrower year-over-year volume gap. The company also reported a significant reduction in net debt, improving its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 0.89x from 1.40x in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Loma Negra’s management remains cautiously optimistic, viewing 2024 as a transition year with the most challenging times behind. The company anticipates a gradual recovery in demand, aligned with broader economic improvements, and continues to focus on efficiency and sustainability initiatives to strengthen its market leadership.