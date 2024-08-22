Lokotech Group Expands Capital and Rewards Board Members

Harmonychain AS (DE:7EW) has released an update.

Lokotech Group AS has confirmed an increase in share capital by issuing nearly 2.8 million shares for the acquisition of a majority stake in Powerpool Mining SL. The new total share capital will be over 8.7 million NOK, divided into nearly 176 million shares. Additionally, board members Susheel Nuguru and Wiktor Miesok have been granted options for their exceptional work beyond their board duties.

