Lokotech Group AS Concludes Unanimous EGM

Harmonychain AS ( (DE:7EW) ) has provided an update.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Lokotech Group AS was held on October 27, 2025, where all agenda items were resolved unanimously according to the board’s proposals. This meeting aligns with the disclosure requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book II, indicating compliance and transparency in the company’s governance.

More about Harmonychain AS

YTD Price Performance: -31.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,121,098

Current Market Cap: NOK422.7M

