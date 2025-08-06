LogProstyle Inc. Forms Joint Venture with Inmark Global

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from LogProstyle Inc. ( (LGPS) ) is now available.

On July 28, 2025, LogProstyle Inc. entered into a shareholders’ agreement with Inmark Global Pty Ltd. to form a joint venture named Inmark LogProstyle Co., Ltd. This venture will focus on real estate investment in Japan, particularly in the multi-family sector, with LogProstyle leading management and operations. The collaboration is expected to accelerate LogProstyle’s growth in rental apartment development and strengthen its position in the Japanese real estate market.

More about LogProstyle Inc.

LogProstyle Inc. is a Japanese company engaged in real estate development, hotel management, and restaurant management. It aims to redefine lifestyle through innovative and sustainable projects and is notable for being the first unlisted Japanese company to list its common shares directly on a major United States stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,426,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

