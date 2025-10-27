Logistea Secures 10-Year Lease Extension with Tree Logistics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Logistea AB Class A ( ($SE:LOGI.A) ) has issued an announcement.

Logistea AB has extended a 10-year lease agreement with Tree Logistics AB for its property in Mjölby, reinforcing Tree Logistics’ regional presence. This agreement aligns with Logistea’s strategy to foster long-term tenant relationships and provide modern, sustainable premises, highlighting the property’s strategic location near the E4 motorway.

More about Logistea AB Class A

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company specializing in warehousing, logistics, and light industrial properties. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short names LOGI A and LOGI B.

YTD Price Performance: 3.26%

Average Trading Volume: 86,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK416.8M

