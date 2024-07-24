Logista Holdings Appoints New Proprietary Director

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (ES:LOG) has released an update.

Logista Holdings announces the resignation of proprietary director Mr. David Tillekeratne and the appointment of Mr. Celso Marciniuk, the current CFO of Imperial Brands group, as his replacement for a four-year term. Marciniuk, with a notable career in finance and leadership roles across various industries, is set to also join the Audit, Control and Sustainability Committee.

For further insights into ES:LOG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.