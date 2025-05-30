LogicMark to Move to OTC Markets After Nasdaq Delisting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

LogicMark ( (LGMK) ) has provided an announcement.

On May 29, 2025, LogicMark, Inc. received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel indicating the decision to delist the company’s common stock due to non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. The company does not plan to appeal this decision, and trading will be suspended on June 2, 2025. LogicMark intends for its stock to be publicly quoted on the OTC Markets Group under the symbol ‘LGMK’ starting June 2, 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LGMK is a Neutral.

LogicMark’s overall stock score is primarily weighed down by significant financial performance challenges, including profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, further impacting the score. Additionally, the potential Nasdaq delisting notice adds uncertainty and risk. The lack of profitability and dividend yield results in an unattractive valuation.

More about LogicMark

Average Trading Volume: 204,907,099

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.03M

