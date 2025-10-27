Lodestar Minerals Issues Shares to Directors as Part of Compensation Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has provided an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited announced the quarterly issuance of 967,805 ordinary fully paid shares to its directors as part of their compensation package, substituting 50% of their salary with shares. This move, approved by shareholders in May 2025, aligns with the company’s strategy to conserve cash while incentivizing its leadership, potentially impacting its financial operations and shareholder dynamics.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

