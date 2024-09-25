Lodestar Minerals Advances Gold Exploration Efforts

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has recently completed a 510-meter reverse circulation drilling at Ned’s Creek, targeting magnetic gold prospects, with assay results pending and more drilling planned. The company is also preparing for an inaugural Aircore drilling program at Coolgardie West, focusing on gold anomalies. This follows their strategic move to concentrate on the most promising Copper-Gold regions within their Earaheedy Project.

