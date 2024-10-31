Lodestar Minerals Advances Exploration Amid Market Optimism

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited’s recent activities include the completion of drilling programs at Ned’s Creek and Coolgardie West, with promising geological findings despite no significant gold mineralization yet. The company also raised $1.35 million through an Entitlement Issue Shortfall to support its exploration efforts and is eyeing new opportunities amid rising gold and copper prices. Results from soil samples at Earaheedy are eagerly awaited, which could further enhance Lodestar’s exploration prospects.

