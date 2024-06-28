Lodestar Appoints New CFO, Eyes Growth

Lodestar Battery Metals (TSE:LSTR) has released an update.

Lodestar Battery Metals has announced the appointment of Kyle Appleby as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Killian Ruby. Additionally, the company has undergone board changes, with Scott Margach resigning as Executive Vice President but staying on as an independent director and the granting of stock options to independent directors. Lodestar, a Canadian mining exploration company, focuses on battery metals and owns significant properties in Manitoba and Mexico, aiming for growth through exploration, acquisitions, and partnerships.

