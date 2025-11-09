Lode Resources Extends High-Grade Silver & Antimony Deposit at Montezuma

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lode Resources Ltd ( (AU:LDR) ) has provided an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has announced the latest high-grade drill results from its Montezuma Silver & Antimony Project, revealing significant mineralization over a 260m strike length and 220m depth. The ongoing drilling program continues to yield impressive results, with plans to extend exploration to a depth of 350m, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base and strengthening its position in the mining industry.

More about Lode Resources Ltd

Lode Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with silver and antimony deposits, with a significant market focus on expanding its mineral resource base in Tasmania’s West Coast Mining Province.

Average Trading Volume: 634,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.55M

