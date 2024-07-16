Lode Gold Prepares Spinout with Gold Orogen

Stratabound Minerals (TSE:LOD) has released an update.

Lode Gold Resources Inc. has filed a significant technical report paving the way for its strategic plan to create a new company, Gold Orogen, by spinning off its Canadian assets. The report covers 509 claims in the Yukon Tombstone Gold Belt, with drilling campaigns showing promising gold intercepts, and includes their New Brunswick asset showing high gold prospects. This move is part of a broader restructuring and growth strategy aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

