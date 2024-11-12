Locksley Resources Reports Strong AGM Results

Locksley Resources Limited (AU:LKY) has released an update.

Locksley Resources Limited announced the successful outcome of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Nathan Lude and approval for a 10% placement facility. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with resolutions carried overwhelmingly in favor. This positive outcome may boost investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:LKY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.