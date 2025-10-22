Locksley Resources Expands Share Issuance to Strengthen Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Locksley Resources Limited ( (AU:LKY) ) just unveiled an update.

Locksley Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.10 per share following the conversion of unlisted options, and an additional 6,000,000 shares upon meeting a performance hurdle related to existing performance rights. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, signaling a proactive approach to leveraging its securities for growth and operational expansion.

More about Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker LKY.

Average Trading Volume: 13,307,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$157.6M

