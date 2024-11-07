Locksley Resources Appoints New Director Julian Woodcock

Locksley Resources Limited (AU:LKY) has released an update.

Locksley Resources Limited has appointed Julian Woodcock as a new director effective November 6, 2024. The announcement confirms that Woodcock has no current interests in company securities, either as a registered holder or through related entities. This development may intrigue investors looking at management changes as potential signals for future company directions.

For further insights into AU:LKY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.