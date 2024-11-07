Locksley Resources Announces Director Departure Impact

Locksley Resources Limited (AU:LKY) has released an update.

Locksley Resources Limited has announced the resignation of Director Stephen Brockhurst, who held significant interests in the company, including 1,375,000 fully paid ordinary shares and unquoted options. His departure marks a significant change in the company’s board composition, potentially impacting investor sentiment. The transition invites attention from market watchers interested in the company’s future direction.

