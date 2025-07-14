Locate Technologies Ltd Strengthens Financial Position with Successful Capital Raise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:LOC) ) has issued an update.

Locate Technologies Ltd has successfully raised $168,915 through its At-the-Market Facility Agreement with Novus Capital Limited, issuing 1,020,078 ordinary shares. This capital raise aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support its growth strategy in its core platforms, Locate2u and Zoom2u, as it continues to focus on expanding its market presence and operational capabilities.

Locate Technologies Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on last-mile delivery and logistics solutions through platforms like Locate2u, a SaaS platform for delivery optimization, and Zoom2u, an on-demand delivery marketplace in Australia. The company leverages AI and cloud infrastructure to enhance delivery management and route planning for businesses.

