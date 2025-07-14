Locate Technologies Enhances Capital Base with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:LOC) ) has provided an announcement.

Locate Technologies Limited has announced the issuance of 1,020,078 fully paid ordinary shares to Novus Capital Limited under an ATM Facility, as of July 14, 2025. This move is expected to bolster the company’s capital base, potentially enhancing its market positioning and providing additional resources for future growth initiatives.

More about Zoom2u Technologies Ltd.

Locate Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for location-based services. The company is known for its advanced technologies that enhance operational efficiencies and customer experiences in various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about LOC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue