Locate Technologies Announces Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting

Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:LOC) ) has provided an update.

Locate Technologies Limited has announced an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held virtually on 13 August 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting electronically, with options to vote during the meeting or appoint a proxy if unable to attend. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and provides avenues for submitting questions and updating communication preferences to support environmental sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

