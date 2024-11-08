Loadstar Capital Reports Strong Profit Growth

Loadstar Capital KK (JP:3482) has released an update.

Loadstar Capital K.K. reported a modest increase in net sales of 1.9% for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, reaching 24,299 million yen. The company’s operating and ordinary profits saw significant growth, up 34.7% and 37.1% respectively, compared to the same period last year. Loadstar Capital’s financial performance indicates a strong upward trend, appealing to investors looking for growth opportunities in the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

