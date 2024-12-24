Loadstar Capital Announces Major Tokyo Property Sale

Loadstar Capital KK (JP:3482) has released an update.

Loadstar Capital K.K. has announced the sale of an office property located in Minato-ku, Tokyo. The transaction, which constitutes more than 10% of the company’s consolidated net sales for 2023, is set to be settled by April 2025. The company will consider this sale’s impact on its 2025 financial forecast.

