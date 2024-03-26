Lloyds Executives Trade Company Shares

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has reported that key management personnel acquired shares as part of the Group’s Fixed Share Award, with release scheduled over a three-year period. Additionally, shares were acquired following the exercise of share buyout awards, which are subject to holding periods. Moreover, one executive sold shares but remains compliant with the Group’s shareholding policy.

