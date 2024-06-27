Lloyds Banking Group Finalizes Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced the completion of a significant share buyback, with 7,647,924 ordinary shares repurchased at prices ranging between 55.8400 and 56.2200 pence per share. The aggregate cost of the shares acquired is based on a volume-weighted average price of 56.1158 pence each. These shares are set to be cancelled as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to return value to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:LLOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.