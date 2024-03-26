Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group plc has announced a significant purchase of its own shares, totaling 24,679,689 shares at prices ranging from 51.4900 to 52.0900 pence per share, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, as previously communicated to investors. The detailed transactions of the buyback have been made available through a provided link for full transparency.

