LLB Successfully Issues CHF 200 Million Bond

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG ( (CH:LLBN) ) has shared an update.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG successfully issued a CHF 200 million fixed-interest bond in the Senior Preferred format, reflecting strong investor confidence in the bank’s strategy and financial stability. This issuance enhances LLB’s financial flexibility and supports future growth, backed by a solid capital base and a high Moody’s deposit rating of Aa2. The bond, with a seven-year term and a yield to maturity of 0.945 percent, will be listed on the SIX and traded on the secondary market starting 11 November 2025.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the oldest financial institution in Liechtenstein, with the country as its majority shareholder. It offers comprehensive wealth management services, including universal banking, private banking, asset management, and fund services. LLB is active in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and the UAE, employing 1,353 full-time staff and managing a business volume of CHF 117.2 billion as of mid-2025.

