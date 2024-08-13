LL Flooring Undertakes Strategic Financial Overhaul Amid Bankruptcy

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) has shared an update.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. is navigating a complex financial restructuring, having filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into various agreements to manage its assets and operations. The company has secured a debtor-in-possession credit facility to maintain business operations, while also appointing restructuring officers to oversee the process. Additionally, LL Flooring is conducting going-out-of-business sales for 94 stores and has negotiated an agreement to sell its Virginia distribution center. Amidst these changes, key executives have resigned, including the CFO, and new appointments have been made to steer the company through this turbulent period. Trading in the company’s securities is considered highly speculative given the uncertain outcomes of the Chapter 11 cases.

