LIXIL Group Strengthens Governance and Sustainability

LIXIL Group is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by implementing a system that separates executive and supervisory functions, allowing for swift business decisions and transparent management. The company focuses on sustainable growth through its Impact Strategy, addressing global issues like sanitation, water conservation, and diversity. LIXIL aims to create value for all stakeholders by integrating this strategy into its core business operations.

