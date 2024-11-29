Lixiang Education Attracts Strategic Investment Through Share Agreement

Lixiang Education Holding Co (LXEH) has released an update.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd., a Cayman Islands-based company, has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with an undisclosed purchaser intent on making a strategic investment by subscribing to Lixiang’s Class A Ordinary Shares. This agreement outlines the issuance of shares, payment methods, and other relevant terms, highlighting Lixiang’s authorized capital structure and ongoing investor interest. Such developments could signify potential growth and dynamism in Lixiang’s stock, appealing to investors keen on educational sector opportunities.

