Livzon Pharmaceutical to Review Interim Results in Upcoming Board Meeting

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 20, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the upcoming period.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of medical products and services. The company is involved in the healthcare market, providing various pharmaceutical solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 41.29%

Average Trading Volume: 2,234,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$38.97B

