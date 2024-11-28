Livzon Pharmaceutical Plans A Share Repurchase Strategy

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. is set to hold its 2024 second class meeting of H Shareholders on December 24, where a special resolution on the repurchase of A Shares will be considered. The A Share Repurchase Scheme outlines the purpose, price range, and other specifics related to the buyback. This meeting provides a strategic opportunity for shareholders to influence the company’s stock repurchase strategy.

For further insights into HK:1513 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.