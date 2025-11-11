LivePerson Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Liveperson ( (LPSN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liveperson presented to its investors.

LivePerson, Inc. is a prominent provider of conversational AI and digital transformation solutions, serving a diverse range of global brands with its innovative Conversational Cloud platform.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, LivePerson reported a total revenue of $60.2 million, surpassing the high end of its guidance range despite a 19% decrease from the previous year, attributed to customer cancellations and downsells. The company also achieved an adjusted EBITDA above its guidance expectations, highlighting its financial resilience.

Key financial metrics reveal that LivePerson signed 28 deals during the quarter, including significant renewals and expansions with major clients such as a leading U.S. health plan provider and a South African financial services group. The company also reported a net income of $8.7 million, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $28.3 million in the same quarter last year, largely due to a gain on troubled debt restructuring. However, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $106.7 million from $183.2 million at the end of 2024.

Looking ahead, LivePerson’s management remains optimistic about its strategic direction, focusing on product innovation and strengthening its financial foundation. The company anticipates continued commercial traction and aims to produce sustainable free cash flow, with expectations for fourth-quarter revenue to range between $50.5 million and $55.5 million.

Overall, LivePerson’s strategic initiatives and financial adjustments position it to navigate future challenges while capitalizing on new growth opportunities in the conversational AI space.

