Liveperson Faces Potential Nasdaq Delisting: Stock Price Hovers Near Danger Zone

Liveperson (LPSN) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Liveperson faces a significant risk of its common stock being delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market due to non-compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00. Despite current compliance, the stock price has frequently dipped below this threshold in 2024, raising concerns about future non-compliance. Delisting would likely lead to reduced trading volume, liquidity, and share price, and could hinder investor access and confidence. Moreover, it could classify the stock as a ‘penny stock,’ imposing stricter sales requirements and limiting market liquidity, further complicating capital raising efforts and investor transactions.

The average LPSN stock price target is $1.00, implying 15.10% upside potential.

To learn more about Liveperson’s risk factors, click here.