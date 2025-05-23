LiveOne Secures $16.775M Financing for Growth Initiatives

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

LiveOne ( (LVO) ) has issued an update.

On May 19, 2025, LiveOne, Inc. completed a $16.775 million senior secured convertible notes financing, with the potential to draw an additional $11 million, aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and supporting strategic growth initiatives. The financing, led by JGB Management, Inc., allows LiveOne to optimize its capital structure, pay off existing debts, and focus on expanding its platform, B2B partnerships, and strategic acquisitions, positioning the company for future growth and profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (LVO) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LiveOne stock, see the LVO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LVO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LVO is a Neutral.

LiveOne’s stock score is influenced by its improving financial performance and strategic partnerships, which present growth opportunities. However, ongoing profitability issues, leverage concerns, and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily. While corporate events and earnings call insights provide some optimism, the overall outlook is cautious until consistent profitability and better technical signals emerge.

To see Spark’s full report on LVO stock, click here.

More about LiveOne

LiveOne is an award-winning, creator-first platform based in Los Angeles, CA, focused on music, entertainment, and technology. It delivers premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. Its subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne, PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify, and Splitmind. LiveOne is accessible on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, and others.

Average Trading Volume: 348,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $75.77M

Find detailed analytics on LVO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.