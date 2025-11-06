LivaNova PLC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

LivaNova PLC ( (LIVN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information LivaNova PLC presented to its investors.

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company specializing in innovative solutions for neurological and cardiac conditions, operating in over 100 countries. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, LivaNova announced significant revenue growth and an increase in its full-year financial guidance. The company reported a 12.5% increase in revenue, reaching $357.8 million, and an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.11. The launch of the Essenz Perfusion System in China contributed to the strong performance in the Cardiopulmonary segment, which saw an 18% revenue increase. The Neuromodulation segment also showed growth with a 6.9% increase in revenue. LivaNova’s strategic focus on expanding its market presence and advancing its product offerings is evident in its improved financial outlook. The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue growth expectations and adjusted earnings per share guidance, reflecting confidence in its continued growth trajectory. LivaNova’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and market leadership in addressing unmet medical needs.

