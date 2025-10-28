Littelfuse Announces Acquisition of Basler Electric

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Littelfuse ( (LFUS) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Littelfuse announced a definitive agreement to acquire Basler Electric Company for approximately $350 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The acquisition aims to enhance Littelfuse’s position in high-growth industrial markets, such as grid and utility infrastructure, power generation, and data centers, by integrating Basler’s advanced electrical control and protection solutions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Littelfuse anticipates that the acquisition will be accretive to its adjusted diluted EPS in 2026, and it will report Basler as part of its Industrial Segment.

The most recent analyst rating on (LFUS) stock is a Buy with a $310.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Littelfuse stock, see the LFUS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LFUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LFUS is a Outperform.

Littelfuse’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, indicating robust growth and strategic positioning. However, the high P/E ratio suggests valuation concerns, and technical indicators show moderate bullish momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on LFUS stock, click here.

More about Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. is a diversified industrial technology manufacturing company that provides innovative and reliable solutions for safe and efficient electrical energy transfer. With a presence in over 20 countries and approximately 16,000 global associates, Littelfuse serves more than 100,000 end customers across various industrial, transportation, and electronics markets.

Average Trading Volume: 161,577

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.67B

See more data about LFUS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue