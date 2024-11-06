Litigation Capital Management Announces Share Buyback Plan

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited has announced a share buyback initiative, purchasing 28,068 shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 114 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage their share capital, with Canaccord Genuity Limited holding the repurchased shares on behalf of the company. The total shares in circulation now stand at 114,303,041, with Canaccord holding approximately 4.28% of the total share capital.

