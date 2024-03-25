LiTHOS Group Begins Production of Lithium Tech Units

Alchemist Mining (TSE:LITS) has released an update.

LiTHOS Group Ltd. has started manufacturing its AcQUA™ modular field unit, with plans to conduct factory acceptance testing in July 2024 and site testing soon after. CEO Scott Taylor expresses confidence in the technology and supply chain, anticipating revenue generation in Q4 2024. The company’s AcQUA™ technology aims to deliver sustainable lithium production to meet the soaring demand driven by electrification and energy storage needs.

