Lithium Universe Seeks Quotation for New Options

Lithium Universe Limited has applied for the quotation of a new class of securities, specifically listed options expiring on January 12, 2026, with a total of 98,870,834 securities to be quoted on the market as per their recent announcement. The application follows previous market updates provided in April and June 2024. This marks a significant development for the entity, which is listed under the ASX issuer code LU7.

