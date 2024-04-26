Lithium Universe Eyes Capital Boost, Halts Trading

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) has requested an immediate voluntary suspension of its shares from the ASX, anticipating an announcement related to the completion of a capital raising effort. The suspension is set to last until either the capital raising announcement is made or trading begins on May 1, 2024, whichever comes first. The company has not disclosed any additional information that would affect the suspension or the market.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.