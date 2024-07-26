Lithium South Seeks Repricing of Stock Options

Lithium South Development (TSE:LIS) has released an update.

Lithium South Development Corporation has proposed a significant repricing of incentive stock options for various stakeholders, which is contingent on approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the company’s disinterested shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company, situated in the prolific lithium triangle of Argentina, holds the HMN Li Project and is surrounded by notable lithium production and development projects.

