Lithium South Eyes Robust Brine Production

Lithium South Development Corporation (TSE:LIS) has released an update.

Lithium South Development Corporation has initiated development of a new pumping well, PW23-AS-02, within their Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, showing early signs of high productivity. A custom valve is being installed to manage the anticipated substantial brine production, with plans for a long-term pump test to optimize extraction. The company’s recent progress has spurred interest in potential industry partnerships and business opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:LIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.